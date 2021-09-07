File photo

Mother Amina Ajayi, Brand Ambassador, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore socio-cultural association, has unveiled a robust plan to train Fulani pastoralists on modern ranching, modelled after the US.

Ajayi made the disclosure in her acceptance speech following her investiture as Miyetti Allah’s Brand Ambassador at the association’s National headquarters in Uke, Karu Local Government, Nasarawa State.

She explained that the first set of trainers and teachers for the Miyetti Allah train-the-trainers’ Cattle Ranch Academy would be traveling to California, USA, in early 2022.

“However, before the end of 2021, my office, under the supervision of the Miyetti Allah National President, will organise a local training programme in Nigeria to screen and recruit the first set of trainers and teachers going to Silicon Valley, California, for the overseas training.

“The primary objective is to expose them to modern and sophisticated techniques in cattle husbandry, dairy abattoir and cattle field grazing.

“Our company Silicon Valley Nigeria Economic Development (SV-NED Inc) has concluded all arrangements with our partners in California, USA,” she said.

The brand ambassador also disclosed that the second element of her plan was to build one million low cost houses for the one million Fulani herdsmen attached to their farm settlement.

She said that her company had partnered with the Federal Mortgage Bank on the housing scheme, adding that the scheme would change the face of cattle breeding business and align it with international best practice.

Earlier, the National President of the association, Alhaji Bello Bodejo, had called on the national assembly to come to the rescue of pastoralists by resuscitating and passing the Grazing Reserves Commission Bill.

Bodejo also commended the security agencies for their renewed efforts at curbing cattle rustling, kidnappings, banditry, and other acts of criminality in the country.

