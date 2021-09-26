…As winner goes home with N50m

The much anticipated maiden edition of Miss Campus Naija Reality TV Show will on December 4, 2021, hits the Nigerian airwaves, according to the organisers, Kanaz Productions Entertainment Ltd.

The show which would run for three months will come to a close on February 27, 2022. It will be aired 24 hours turn around on MTN and Airtel online TV and the DSTV, among other television channels.

Meanwhile, the organisers had earlier announced a N50 million star prize for the winner of the contest.

Speaking during the media unveiling of the show in Lagos, the Managing Director of Kanaz Group, Nnabueze Kanife, said the show aims to promote the cultures, languages and traditions of the states of the participating contestants, thereby promoting unity of the diverse participating cultures.