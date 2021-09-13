.

says New National Commission on Disability Affairs (NCDA would foster Social Inclusion.

By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin…

Director-General of Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Ilorin Comrade Issa Aremu has said that the establishment of the National Commission on Disability Affairs (NCDA) by President Muhammadu Buhari would foster the inclusion of millions of people living with disabilities in the process of national development.

Comrade Issa Aremu who said this while playing host to the officials of Kwara State Joint National Association of Persons Living With Disabilities ( KWJONAPWD) at the Institute also commended President Buhari for signing into law in 2018 the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act.

He said that the new law prohibits discrimination against people living with disabilities and that the established National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, will ensure that people with disabilities have access to housing, education, and healthcare.

MINILS DG described the Disabilities law as the “most socially responsible law in the democratic dispensation” adding that Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), would partner with Kwara State Joint National Association of Persons Living With Disabilities to implement the new law through mass education of organized labour and civil society on its provisions.

He also disclosed that MINILS is set to mark the 2021 International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3 which is an International observance Day by the United Nations since 1992 to promote understanding of disability issues and mobilize support for dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities.

In his address, Comrade Bashir Yusuf, Chairman Joint National Association of Persons With Disabilities also hailed President Buhari for the establishment of Commission on Disabilities Affairs to be manned by people with disabilities as well as giving 10% of the Federal Government Special Public Work in the State and also the 10% allotted to People Living with Disabilities of N- Power applicants throughout the Federation.

Comrade Bashir while appreciating, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, the Executive Governor of Kwara State for his laudable programmes in repositioning the State and the wellbeing of kwarans with disabilities, called for the full implementation of the state Disability law with respect to the establishment of a Disability Affairs Office to cater for persons with disabilities.

The officials of the Association further praised President Buhari for appointing Comrade Issa Aremu as the Director-General of MINILS, describing the new Chief Executive as someone who “possesses all the quality of a humane leader, deep faith, complete confidence, empathy and broad vision which recognizes the rights of people living with disabilities.”

