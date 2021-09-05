By Ayo Onikoyi

Matafi Entertainment shuts down Manchester with Afrobeats Summer Fest which was held on Bank Holiday, Sunday, August 29, 2021, with two Afrobeats wonder kids from Nigeria, Omah Lay and Rema leading the line as headline acts and duly supported by British rapper, Ambush.

The event which went viral on social media had more than 2 thousand attendees across the cities in the United Kingdom and gained endorsement from entertainment executives like Don Jazzy in Nigeria.

Explaining the big idea behind the carnival, the CEO of Matafi Entertainment, Olamide Baron, said, “ The afrobeat Summer Fest is a celebration of culture. Afrobeats is fast taking over globally as a sound to be reckoned with and very soon it would be recognised just as Hip & Rn’B. So the Summer Fest is an event staged to celebrate the people and the culture of Africa. The future plans for Summer Fest is to get it as globally recognised as the Notting Hill Carnival being held in London.’

The first edition of the Afrobeat Summer Fest was held two years ago on June 15, 2019, at the 02 Apollo, Manchester. It was the biggest introduction of Afrobeats to the Manchester people with Makifizolo from South Africa, Naira Marley from Nigeria, Teni from Nigeria, King Promise from Ghana, Awilo Logomba from Congo all taking the stage. The theme of the concert was “Afrobeat to the world”

Vanguard News Nigeria