The Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Media Mr. Ossai Ovie Success has said that Marriage does not stop men from cheating.

According to Ossai, Married men will always cheat if the discipline is not there.

“A lot of marriages are breaking, some are no longer enjoyable as a result of cheating.

“Trust is no longer there as a result of cheating. In Nigeria today, Cheating is now a norm.

A lot of married men now see cheating as a normal thing. The truth is Marriage Does not cure lust.

“Marriage does not cure lust, if it does, adultery wouldn’t exist. Lust will always be there but discipline will make us overcome cheating.

“Self-control is still a requirement that married men must embrace. We are all Christians but yet we don’t see anything wrong with cheating.

“This is why a lot of marriages are breaking. Lust doesn’t care if you are married or single.

“You may be Solomon in wisdom or David in praise or Abraham in faith or Joshua in war, but if you are not Joseph in discipline, you will end up like Samson in destruction.

“Though it’s not easy with discipline and the true belief in God we can avoid cheating. As Christians, Cheating is a sin against God.”