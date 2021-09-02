Manchester United set sights on Haaland next summer

Dortmund’s Norwegian forward Erling Braut Haaland reacts during the UEFA Champions League, Last-16 2nd-Leg football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v Sevilla FC at the Signal Iduna stadium in Dortmund, western Germany on March 9, 2021. (Photo by LEON KUEGELER / POOL / AFP)

Erling Haaland remains Manchester United’s priority transfer target next summer, despite the club’s financial outlay to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus.

Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in Haaland, who can trigger a release clause in his Borussia Dortmund contract at the end of this season that is reportedly set at €75 million.

But although the deal to sign Ronaldo was financed outside of United’s original summer transfer budget, sources have told ESPN it will not impact next year’s recruitment plans and the ongoing effort to win the race for Haaland.

ALSO READ: Oyo people’ve been scammed, APC cries out over Remodelled Lekan Salami Stadium

United will pay an initial €15m for Ronaldo with a further €8m in additional payments over five years, but while the transfer fee is relatively small, the Old Trafford club have had to make the 36-year-old the highest-paid player in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad by some distance, even though sources have said he has taken a substantial cut on his Juventus salary, which amounted to £510,000 per week after tax.

Sources added that the opportunity to re-sign Ronaldo, who left United for Madrid in an £80m transfer in 2009, was one the club could not pass up, especially when it became clear that the Portugal captain was in talks over a move to neighbors City.

But United believe they have the resources to win the race for Haaland and that the arrival of Ronaldo could also strengthen their hand, with Haaland’s admiration for United’s new signing well known.

Vanguard News Nigeria