Twenty-one-year-old, Chidiebere Emenike, who allegedly stole 5 amplifiers from a school, was on Wednesday arraigned in an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The defendant was brought on two-count charges of stealing and conspiracy.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Kehinde Olatunde, told the court that the defendant had committed the offences on Sept. 11, at Bangrayon School, at No. 72, Moor Str., Ebute Meta West.

Olatunde told the court that the defendant had stolen 5 amplifiers valued at N5 million belonging to a school.

The alleged offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, he said.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Oshoniyi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until October 12 for mention.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria