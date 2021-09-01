Onireti

An Oyo State PDP chieftain, Honourable Olufemi Onireti has described Governor Seyi Makinde as a leader, who understands the importance of youth and sports development in the boosting the state’s economy.

Onireti, a staunch PDP member from Osupa Ward in Ogbomoso North Local Government area of Oyo State, disclosed this, on Wednesday, in a statement, where he congratulated the governor on the commissioning of the remodelled Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba, Ibadan.

The statement reads: “It is with an inestimable elation, I congratulate His excellency, Engr Seyi Makinde for exuding his statesmanship gesture; not only as the helmsman of Oyo State, but also as a grassroots politician whose uncanny intelligence has distinguished amongst other leaders, as a lover of all and sundry.

“As a member of the state, who share the same tenets and virtues of philanthropy and humanitarianism with the governor, I must say that his display of these tenets is unmatchable and highly commendable.

“The remodelling of the Lekan Salami Sports Complex by his administration is a testament of the governor’s understanding of the importance of youth and sports development in boosting the human and financial capital of our beloved state.

“It is indeed a giant stride; and I must commend the efforts of the governor thus far in his redemption and transformation projects his administration has embarked on, in collectively making Oyo State modern and economically viable. Accept my congratulations.”

Vanguard News Nigeria