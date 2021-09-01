Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has reassured the newly elected local government chairmen of his continuous support in ensuring rapid socio-economic development at the grassroots.

Makinde, represented by Mr Bayo Titilola-Sodo, his Special Adviser on Labour Matters, said this on Tuesday during the 7th Quadrennial State Delegate Conference of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), held at Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan.

The governor said that his administration had since inception, ensured that workers welfare was his number one priority, adding that the local government must be salvaged as the closest government to the people

He enjoined the entire NULGE members to cooperate with the newly elected president and other executive members for the betterment of the union.

In his speech, Mr Akeem Olatunji, the National President, Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) urged Nigerians to support the actualisation of autonomy for Local Government System in the country.

Olatunji called on patriotic Nigerians to strongly support the agitation for local government autonomy for the grassroots to enjoy real dividends of democracy.

“We are having lot of challenges such as youth unemployment, neglect of rural development and so many problems because the foundation has been destroyed,” he said.

According to him, there is need to understand that without vibrant and autonomous local government system, Nigeria will not get it right.

He said that the leadership of the union had declared Wednesday, Sept. 1, as day of national fasting and prayer for the actualisation of local government autonomy.

Olatunji appreciated Gov. Seyi Makinde for his wonderful welfare package for workers in the state.

“You are having it good in Oyo state, I was amazed by your pension management and administration by our own labour friendly governor of Oyo State,” he added.

Earlier, Mr Ibrahim Salaudeen, the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their support toward the success of the 7th Quadrennial State Delegate Conference.

Mr Segun Netufo, the Secretary of the Union in the state, expressed appreciation to the president, vice-presidents and other state presidents for their wonderful support.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Ayobami Adeogun emerged as the new President of Oyo state branch of NULGE with Mr Samson Oladejo, Deputy President, Sakirat Adegoke, State Women Committee Chairperson; Mr Stephen Aderounmu, Treasurer.

Other officers include, Mr Lukman Adebagbo, Auditor, Mr Kale Ayandare, State Trustee, Mr Ahmed Olanrewaju, State Trustee; Mr Sulaiman Hassan, Publicity Secretary, Mr Waheed Opatayo, Welfare Officer and Mr Taofeeq Tella, Young Workers Representative.

Vanguard News Nigeria