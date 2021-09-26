Abdullahi Sule

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa has called on voters in the state to vote for the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Oct. 6 local government polls.

Sule made the call on Saturday during a campaign rally for the chairmanship and councillorship candidates of the party in Akwanga.

The governor said that his administration had impacted positively on the lives of the people of the state and so deserved to be voted for.

“We are now campaigning across local government areas in order to drum more support for the candidates of our party, APC.

“I urge you all to come out en mass and vote for all candidates of our great party, APC to ensure their victory on Oct.6,” he said.

Sule urged the people to conduct themselves peacefully before, during and after the elections for a free rancor-free polls.

He also called for the support of all to enable his administration to succeed.

The governor assured the people of his administration’s continued readiness to initiate good policies and programmes that will have direct bearings on the lives of the people.

On his part, Mr John Mamman, the State Chairman, APC Caretaker Committee, said that the party was working hard to win all the 13 chairmanship seats and 147 councillorship positions in the state.

Mamman, like other speakers during the campaign, also urged the people to come out en mass and vote for all candidates of the APC.

The speakers included Mr Nehemiah Dandaura, the Deputy Speaker of the state legislature; Mr Silas Agara, a former deputy governor; and Mr Kwanta Yakubu, the Special Adviser to Gov. Sule on Youth and Sports Development.

Others were Mr Maiwada Jambo, the Vice Chairman, APC Nasarawa North; Mrs Hajiya Kande, APC Women Leader; and Mr Awolowo Rimi, an APC chieftain.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria