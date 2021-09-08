.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Chairman, Osun Independent Electoral Commission, OSSIEC, Barrister Segun Oladitan has disclosed that the next local government election in the state would be based on the presidential system.

The body in January 2018 conducted election I to the third tier of government based on the parliamentary system, producing only one ballot paper with which the electorates elected only councillors from each ward, after which the councillors elected a chairman among themselves.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of OSSIEC, Babatunde Fanawope on Wednesday stated that Oladitan spoke at a 3-day retreat organised for the management staff of the commission at White Plain Hotel, Osogbo.

He added that the State House of Assembly had reversed the law establishing the parliamentary system at the local government back to presidential so Osun can align with other states of the federation.

“Before now, the local government administration in the State was the parliamentary system. But the State Assembly has amended that provision of the legislation prior to the inauguration of this commission last year. You cannot blame them (Assembly members), since the whole States in the country are operating presidential and Osun must not be an aberration.

“So the coming elections will be presidential and we shall be having two ballot papers as against one in 2017.”

“As you can see we have started the process of another local government election with this retreat. The election is a series of activities and the Commission has started working on that. The law says the Commission shall give a 90-day notice. As soon as I do that, the process has begun.

He added that the retreat is organised for the commission members and the Management Staff to have a robust service delivery and promote efficiency in OSIEC.

“The focus of OSIEC is to have a free, fair and credible Local Government Election in the State of Osun. And this could only be achieved where the Commission Members, Management Staff and other categories of staff are fully aware of their responsibility”, Oladitan added

