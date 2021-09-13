Emerging Afrobeats and US-based artiste, Bryan Akhiwu, popular as LeBryan is set to drop his latest single ‘Slow Down’, scheduled for an October 2021 release.

The single, produced by Mike Misan is following his other singles ‘No Time’ and ‘I Do’ alongside a debut album ‘No Time’.

The talented act speaks in this interview on making music and what inspired the new single.

When did music start for you?

It started a while back but I only recorded professionally for the first time in 2020 November.

Did you always plan to become a music artiste?

The truth is that it was always something I had on my mind for sure, but I didn’t plan to pursue it professionally.

Music artistes in Nigeria are a dime a dozen. What would you say is unique about your sound that makes you sure that you can compete effectively in the Nigerian music space?

I believe my sound is distinct and unique, so I’m not worried about being in competition. Everyone has the space to express themselves fully.

Tell us about your latest release, ‘Slow Down’. It seems to be countering your previous release, No Time?

Maybe. But I definitely see ‘Slow Down’ doing better than ‘No Time’. The two releases are a a different vibe though so I can’t really compare the two on a musical level.

What notable music awards are you hoping to clinch in the next few years?

I leave the awards for God to throw my way while I work hard at my craft.

What inspires your music?

My vibe inspires my music. My music is based on whatever I’m feeling at the moment.

How did you come about the name Le Bryan?

It’s one of the names I was called by my peers at a younger age. My Instagram also says King B, so my fans use either.

As a music artiste, how do you handle attention from female fans.

I handle it by staying focused. I’m looking for my soulmate, the streets are wicked, So I mind my business.

Any plans to drop an album or EP soon?

That’s definitely in the plan. I can’t give a definite timeline though.