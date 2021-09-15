The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday, swore in Jarigbe Jarigbe as senator representing Cross River North Senatorial District.

The oath of office was administered on him by the Clerk of the Senate, Mr Ibrahim El-Ladan.

Jarigbe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), replaced Sen. Steven Odey, who was sacked by the Court of Appeal in Calabar on July 30.

The court declared that Jarigbe was the lawful candidate of the PDP in the Dec. 5, 2020 by-election.

READ ALSO: Senate demands quick implementation of PIA

The three-man Appeal Tribunal headed by Justice Chioma Nwosu also invalidated the certificate of return earlier issued to Odey by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and directed that it be withdrawn.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Cross River North Senate seat became vacant following the death of Sen. Rose Oko in March 2020. ‘

Vanguard News Nigeria