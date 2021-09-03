…as Oluomo cautions drivers on rules

Taskforce Chairman, CSP Shola Jejeloye

By Bose Adelaja

Following the flagrant disobedience to traffic rules by some transporters, the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offense Unit (Taskforce), on Friday, met with the leaders of the National Union of Road Transport Workers NURTW, in the state.

The meeting was held in the Agege area of Lagos this morning.

The Taskforce Chairman, CSP Shola Jejeloye who led the meeting said it’s purpose was to educate commercial bus drivers in order to reduce the high rate of disobedience to traffic rules and regulations in the State.

During the meeting which lasted for a few hours, the Chairman promised to keep the operatives in check.



He said the meeting was part of the steps to resolve the misunderstandings between commercial bus drivers and the agency’s operatives.



He said, ‘’if truly we are to eliminate friction between commercial bus drivers in Lagos State and the Enforcement Team of Lagos Tasksforce, we must be ready to educate willing union members on what constitutes obstruction, driving against traffic and driving on BRT Lane.

ALSO READ: Buhari has recovered N1trn stolen funds, assets in 6 yrs ― APC Group



“If this involves engaging other relevant government agencies, it won’t be a wasted effort if we desire sanity on Lagos roads”.



He added that the agency has created a team not only to monitor its operatives but also those using the name of Lagos State Taskforce to extort motorists and road users.



While promising more changes in the operations of the agency, CSP Jejeloye assured that it would all be in the best interest of Lagos State.



Appealing to his members for co – operation with the Lagos State Taskforce, the Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NUTRW), Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya urged drivers not to pick commuters at places that are not designated as bus stops, eschew obstruction, driving on BRT lanes, and avoid driving against the traffic (one-way).



He urged the branch leaders to put mechanisms in place to ensure that union members are enlightened and that they do not obstruct traffic as well as remain considerate to other road users.

Vanguard News Nigeria