By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Nelson Alu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Saturday, assured residents that the ongoing construction of Red and Blue rail line projects would be completed and ready for operation by first quarter of 2023.

“We are still on track, last quarter of 2022 by the grace of God or first quarter 2023, you begin to see your trains moving on these two corridors,” Sanwo-Olu assured.

The governor expressed the assurance, while addressing state House Correspondents, after inspection tour of project across some parts of the state.

Sites visited were Ikeja, Yaba, Ebute Metta, Oyingbo and Marina.

Sanwo-Olu, who expressed satisfaction with the level of work done, said the contractors are happy to do the job because the government has met its obligations to them.

He said work has commenced extensively on the Red rail line at the Ikeja iconic station which is the meeting point of the project, adding that the construction work has really progressed at Ikeja station, the biggest station outside the Marina station.

Sanwo-Olu, said: “We are excited because of the number of Nigerians working here. I think here in Marina alone, we have over 1,000 workers. Part of the things we have been telling our contractors is that we need to have proper skills transfer.

“We will be working with LASU, UNILAG and Yabatech so our students of Engineering will have a feel of what rail construction is all about.

“Our contract will take them as interns so they will see how things are done in real time when it comes to road, bridge and rail construction.

“There are few hiccups but we believe we will surmount them.

“We started our journey midway from the Ikeja iconic station where we saw the construction of the overpass which will ease vehicular movement.

“Leaving Ikeja, we couldn’t take a detour into Mushin so we went straight to Yaba where we saw the overpass which will cross into Tejuoso. The station there is also going on as scheduled.

“From there we went to Ebute-Metta and saw the station.and overpass, making it the third. It’s also advancing well. And you must know that the Red Line will terminate at Ebute-Metta but there will be an extension up to Iddo.

“After this we crossed to the Blue Line. We have built a sea wall to preserve the water bed in that area. Work is also going on as scheduled.

“Finally is the very iconic and unique Marina station which is an elevated station. The decking work has started, and there is also a pedestrian walk for people with disabilities.

“Underneath, will be bus station for Bus Rapid Trasist, BRT and First and the Last Mile buses. There will also be ferry services adjoning the Marina station which will move up to the State House.

“That is the summary of the massive architecture that is going on.”

The governor also said students of the Lagos State University, LASU, University of Lagos, UNILAG, and Yaba College of Technology, YABATECH, would have the opportunity to get hands on experience because of the government’s agreement with the contractors on proper skills transfer.

The Blue line rail project from Okokomaiko Lagos West, will connect Mile 2 through Orile, elevated to pass the National Arts Theatre, then sea crossing, and end up in Marina.

The project was started by the the administration of Babatunde Fashola in 2010.

in addition to the blue line rail, the red rail line in Lagos Central to cross into Lagos West was conceived by the Sanwo-Olu- led administration.