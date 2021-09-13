By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State caretaker chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Tunde Balogun has urged the newly appointed National Deputy Director, South West Youths and Students Governing Council, Mr. Seyi Bamigbade to embark on massive mobilization of youths in the region towards future elections.

Balogun, gave the charge at the weekend, while reacting to the appointment made by the party.

He described Bamigbade as an energetic, efficient and grassroots politician who can help the party to push its agenda to the door steps of the electorate.

According to Balogun, “Bamigbade is a unique young Nigerian personality with imposing features, strides and achievements, he is a politician, publisher and leader of thought.

He noted that Bamigbade had always performed excellently in mobilising support for the ruling party, saying he had belief that he will double the efforts with his new appointment.

Also the factional chairman of APC in Lagos State, Mr. Fouad Oki, said: “We, as Lagosians believed that you will deliver in the task to mobilize youths and students in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Ekiti, Osun and Ondo state, count on our support towards achieving the task ahead.

“We are indeed lucky and happy as Lagos State APC for your well deserved appointment.’’