Founder and Group CEO, First Primus, Otunba Seni Adetu (left) presenting the Most Outstanding Company CEO of the Year for Chinedum Okereke, Managing Director of The La Casera Company to Group Marketing Director, Jotna Nigeria Ltd (The La Casera Company), Emmanuel Agu (middle) With them is Publisher/CEO Marketing Edge Magazine, John Ajayi, during the 2021 Marketing Edge Summit and Awards in Lagos recently.

The La Casera Company has once again been recognized with five outstanding awards at the just concluded Marketing Edge Awards that took place on Friday, 27th August 2021.

The ceremony which brought the cream of the marketing world together, with the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency, Governor Babatunde Sanwo-Olu in attendance, as it honoured the very best of brands and companies in the country, announced La Casera as the most ‘Outstanding Carbonated Soft Drink Brand of the Decade’ and the Bold Ginger drink as the ‘Outstanding CSD Brand of the year’.

The La Casera Company also received the ‘Outstanding FMCG Corporate Brand of the Decade’, while the Managing Director, The La Casera Company, Chinedum Okereke won the ‘Outstanding Company CEO of The Year’ Award and the Group Marketing Director, Jotna Nigeria Limited (The La Casera Company), Emmanuel Agu, was awarded the ‘Outstanding Marketing Personality of the decade’.

Chief Executive Officer, C&C Bureau de Change Limited, Mrs. Joy Agu; Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TVC, Andrew Hanlon and Group Marketing Director, Jotna Nigeria Ltd (The La Casera Company), Emmanuel Agu during his presentation as the Outstanding Marketing Personality of the Decade at the 2021 Marketing Edge Summit and Awards in Lagos recently.

Speaking regarding the awards, Group Marketing Director, Jotna Nigeria Limited, Emmanuel Agu said, “We are deeply honoured to receive these many awards at an event such as this. These awards are dedicated to the Marketing team and the entire La Casera Company as we all have been a part of the process of producing and maintaining the iconic brands that reside in the La Casera Company portfolio. We must also not forget to appreciate our esteemed customers who ensure our drinks remain their preferred in each category and we promise to keep the flag flying”.

The La Casera Company is home to iconic brands such as La Casera Apple drink, Smoov Chapman, Nirvana range of products and variants from the Bold Franchise.