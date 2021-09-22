.

…assures ‘Divine solution’ ahead of Nigeria’s Independence celebration

By Gabriel Ewepu

The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, DCLM, Pastor William Kumuyi, Wednesday, urged doctors and Federal Government on solid negotiations to end the strike.

Kumuyi made the call upon his arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for a 5-Day ‘Divine Solution’ Global Crusade commencing from Friday 24-Tuesday 28, 2021, in Abuja.

While addressing a press conference during his reception organised by leaders and members of his church, he said Nigeria will experience real independence from attacks, oppression and torture as she celebrates Independence Day on 1st October 2021.

He said: “I believe that as we follow the issues, they are trying to resolve everything, I think as we have conflict, the solution is not attacking each other and finding fault, but finding a middle ground, whether we dialogue or negotiate, and I believe that we are about seeing the end of the tunnel.”

On the issue of pardoning Boko Haram commanders and members who claimed to have surrendered to the Nigerian military, the clergyman advised the government to approach the issue holistically for lasting peace in the country.

He said, “Because of the past experiences, the government will have to look at the situation, look at real surrender and sincerity, and as we think about that together, it is a two-way program, which is like having the carrot and the stick, but sometimes we have to approach the carrot method so that there can be peace, the important thing is not to punish a culprit, the important thing is to have peace in our country.”

Meanwhile, speaking on the ‘Divine Solution’ Global crusade, he said, “We want to bring a divine solution for all people as we come together, and from the past, what has happened and what we believe will happen is that there is going to be a turnaround for the better for everyone that will participate. The programme will last for five days and it is from Friday, September 24 all through to Tuesday, September 28.

“After the programme, we will be having our independence, I believe that with the focus on a ‘Divine Solution For All’, not just for people who are on the ground, but we are going to connect online with people all over this nation and all over the world.

Also speaking on the Independence Day celebration on October 1, 2021, he (Kumuyi) said, “I believe that as we move to the next phase as a country and as individuals and family together.

“I believe that real independence from all the things that oppress, attack and torture our lives, we are going to have real freedom and solution for every problem.”

