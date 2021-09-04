By Luminous Jannamike

A social development group, the KNT Hub has donated sport, education and household items to Saidu Namaska Orphanage Home in Kontagora, Niger State.

The Founder and Executive Director of the organisation, Nura Jibrin, said in a statement issued on Friday that the effort was part of the group’s corporate social responsibilities.

He said the less privileged people in the society needed support from corporate organisations, adding that KNT Hub would not ignore its responsibility to give back to the society.

According to him, as part of its CSR, KNT Hub recently visited and donated food items, provisions and non-perishable items to the orphanage home.

He said, “Among the items donated during the outreach include consumables, hand sanitizers, sport and writing materials.

“We are already working on a project designed to provide the kids with free and continuous tutorials to complement what they are taught in schools.

Jibrin added that the gesture was aimed at helping the needy, parentless and underprivileged children in the society to make them feel loved and a part of the community.

He added that the organization was also targeting other charity homes across the country.