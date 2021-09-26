Kia strikes double with Sonet, Seltos

By Theodore Opara

IN a bid to meet demands of its numerous customers across the country, Kia Nigeria has launched two compact Sport Utility Vehicles, SUV, into the market. The new SUVs, Seltos and Sonet were presented to the press at Kia Showroom in Victoria Island.

The launch of the two cars marks the first time that any automobile manufacturer would be bombarding the market with two compact SUVs at the same time.

Looking smart and exciting the Seltos and Sonet appeared as if they were designed with the Nigerian road in mind because of their high road clearance.

Though both vehicles are positioned for the same market segment, the Seltos look a little bigger than the Sonet. The Seltos is powered by a 1.6 litre engine while the Sonet comes with a 1.5 litrre engine.

Mr. Jacky Hathiramani, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Kia Nigeria said about the Seltos.

“The Seltos is an important car for Kia as it will play a central role in the expansion of our footprint, and especially in a priority market like Nigeria.

“We have adapted our strength in design, quality and technology to fulfil the needs of customers in the Nigeria market.

“Seltos is aimed at youthful, tech-savvy buyers and is packed full of our most cutting-edge technology and safety equipment.”

The Seltos, according to the Kia boss, provides outstanding value for money – thanks to a range of technology features that maximise connectivity and safety, a roomy interior that seats five people in comfort, and a high level of space and versatility.”

Speaking on the Sonet, Mr. Hathiramani thumbed up Kia engineers, saying: “Kia has manufactured a vision inspired by our young ingenious customers who crave simplicity and seamlessness in their lives.

“The Sonet delivers on features that are simply not found in models belonging to the same compact SUV category.

“Packed with first in class purposeful features and technologies, our Nigerian customers will find in the Sonet a smart companion to navigate the needs of life.”

Boasting multi segment – first features that offer ultimate driving experience for customers, the Sonet provides comfort, convenience and safety.

Fitted with largest and best in class 10.25 inch (26.03cm) HD, the Sonet also comes with other smart features such as multi-drive and traction modes, and grip control for automatic models.

Both the Sonet and Seltos boast of best-in-class features in their categories. They are both fitted with six speed automatic transmission which guaranty smooth ride both on paved road and off-road.

The all new Sonet incorporates Kia’s DNA of emotive styling along with a premium appeal, which creates a strong presence on road.

Like the Sonet, the Seltos comes with array of feature with even more. It is sophisticated, sporty and roomy like a typical mid-sized SUV and boasts the capability of traditional SUV.

The Seltos offers distinctive exterior design details such as its long hood, a strong character line on the bumper and sharp lines pressed into the body work.

It also spots a wide tiger nose grille make the SUV instantly recognisable a Kia but with a difference.

Three choice of rims are available for Seltos customers. They include 18, 17 and 16 rims. The interior is designed with quality materials.

Aimed at youthful, tech-savy buyers the cabin is characterised by broad, sweeping shapes and highly technical details.

