By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, has commiserated with the publisher of SaharaReporters Omoyele Sowore over the murder of his younger brother, Jide Sowore.

Keyamo in a condolence letter to the human rights activist told him to take heart and remain committed to helping the nation find a lasting solution to some of its numerous challenges.

He urged the law enforcement agencies to work hard in order to fish out those that perpetuated the dastardly act.

The Minister in the letter said, “I read with deep sadness the reports on the senseless killing of your younger brother, Mr. Jide Sowore, a student of pharmacy at Igbinedion University, Okada, in Edo State, this morning.



“It is quite sad and pressurizing that such a young man would be cut down in his prime by criminal elements.

“Myself and other compatriots would be pressurizing the law-enforcement agents to track down these killers without delay and bring them to justice. This, and many others around the country, must be checkmated with all arsenals at our disposal.

“I urge you to take heart and remain committed to helping the nation find a lasting solution to some of these numerous challenges.”