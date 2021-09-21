Kano map

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Kano State Government has reassured commitment to consolidate the long existing relationship between it Pakistan.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state, represented by his Deputy Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, gave the assurance Monday while receiving the Pakistani High Commissioner to Nigeria, Major General Muhammad Tayyab Azam (rtd) in Kano.

According to him Kano, endowed with lots of potentials, is open to all to come and invest particularly those from Pakistan.

“We are happy for showing commitment towards reviving the long relationship between us. I can remember the partnership we have in the engagement of Pakistani teachers in our schools which has yielded a lot today.

“Even in the area of agricultural mechanization we have partnered with Pakistan especially in the supply of tractors to our farmers

“Therefore I feel if we continue to explore agriculture it will be beneficial to both Kano and Pakistan” he stated.

The Governor further commended Pakistan for showing interest in reviving the bilateral relationship with Kano state.

In his remarks the Pakistani High Commissioner Tayyab Azam described the visit to Kano as historic and important being the first state he has visited since assuming office.

“I know the importance of Kano as hub of business in Nigeria, after Lagos, Kano is next where there is business opportunity.

“There was a time in Kano when most schools have many Pakistani teachers, my aim is to bring back that relationship” the diplomat stated.

He however pointed out that Kano and Pakistan have similarities in both values and culture therefore it is important to deepen the relationship so as to sustain the partnership in the areas of health and agriculture as that will create opportunities for people of the two countries to boost the economy.

The High Commissioner was accompanied during the visit by Pakistani Consul General in Kano Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Yakasai.

Vanguard News Nigeria