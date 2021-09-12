By Bashir Bello, KANO

In view of the growing population and traffic congestion in the ancient city of Kano, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State said plans are underway by the government to float a new road transport authority that will cater for transportation needs of over 15 million residents in the state.

Ganduje dropped the hint during a National Council of Transportation meeting in Kano.

The Governor represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna, said the state is developing a new Road Transport Policy that will take in the operations of the Public and Private Transportation system in Kano.

He explained that the state is concerned by the near takeover of the Road Transport system by private operators who caused traffic hazards, with lives lost and various degrees of injuries obtained in the accidents.

In his words, “Today, transportation has become an essential part of our social and economic lives, and has called for serious discussion to improve on the sector.

“Our worries today in Kano for example, is that our transportation system has been well dominated by commercial transporters of mainly ‘keke napep’, taxis, and buses which continue to pose challenges to the traffic flow in the state.

“Therefore, we have invested heavily on the road transport system, to ease the traffic flow.

“This investment, as can be seen, is on the construction of bridges, roads, and even the purchase of high-class buses that will take care of the state overwhelming population,” Ganduje added.

The Governor, however, disclosed that the state billions of naira light rail project is going to be flagged off soon, which will cover Janguza, Yankura, and Jogana stations, adding that this will in high time eased the problems of intra-road transport traffic flow.

Earlier, the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Ameachi, said that President Muhammadu Buhari has invested tremendously in the Road Transport system, with almost all the nation’s roads been affected by the Federal Government Interventions.

He noted further that, railway projects embarked upon by Buhari’s government, has linked the entire country and even beyond, which would in the near future see Nigeria rejuvenating its economic fortunes.

