Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai

By Ibrahim Wuyo – Kaduna

As schools in Kaduna State prepare to reopen, all administrators and proprietors of public and private schools and other learning centres including Islamiya and Madrasas are to set up school-based security committees, the state government has directed.

While urging that students safety be ensured in schools, the state government said all schools management should inculcate Safe School Learning initiatives as directed by the Federal Ministry of Education.

The state government, in a statement issued on Saturday evening by the Commissioner for Education, Dr Shehu Usman Muhammad, said members of the School Security Committee are to ensure proper monitoring of security apparatuses in place and prompt security alertness.

He, however, issued telephone numbers to be called in case of any security threat.

“The Ministry appreciated the support of all stakeholders in the education sector, security agencies, parents and guardians and the media, and calls on them not to relent in ensuring a safer learning environment for all learners at all levels in the state.

“The Ministry also expresses its profound gratitude to the general public for their resilience, understanding and continuous support during this trying period.

“Whilst 1st Phase of the resumption is already in school writing exams, the Ministry of Education is directing all Principals to make arrangements to receive JSS1, JSS2, SS1 and SS2 Boarding Students on Sunday, 12 September 2021 and Day Students on Monday13 September 2021 for a period of fourteen (14) weeks for the term.

“Primary 1-6 are to resume on the 27 September 2021 for a period of twelve (12) weeks for the term,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria