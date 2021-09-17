The Kaduna State Government, says suspected bandits killed two citizens in Giwa Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Friday in Kaduna while giving security update.

Aruwan said, “Security agencies have reported to the state government that two people were killed in separate attacks by armed bandits in Giwa LGA.

According to the reports, the bandits invaded a herder’s settlement, Rugan Mati, and shot one person to death.

He further disclosed that bandits invaded Tudun Amada Wazata in Kadage, and killed one person in his residence.

ALSO READ: Jailbreak: Politicians causing security breaches in Kogi — Commissioner

The Commissioner said Governor Nasir El-Rufai has expressed his deep sadness at the reports, and sent his sincere condolences to the families of the victims, as he prayed for the repose of their souls.

He said the Governor also commiserated with communities across Igabi, Chikun, Giwa, Birnin Gwari and Sanga LGAs, in which several residents were reported to have lost their lives following attacks by bandits.

The communities include, Sabon Yelwa and Ungwan Alhassa in Igabi LGA,- Kasarami and Ungwan Yashi in Chikun LGAOthers are Kwama in Giwa LGA, Ungwan Bare Bare and Chiki da Palo in Birnin Gwari LGA and Sabon Zawan in Sanga LGA, adding that precise situation reports are still being compiled on these incidences.

“Security agencies continue to work in the general areas,” Aruwan said.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria