By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with Security Chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Though the agenda of the meeting was not made public as at the time of sending this report, Vanguard gathered that the meeting was to review the security situation in the country.

Already information has it that the service chiefs and other heads of security agencies

are briefing the President on security situations, the successes recorded and the areas of they are having challenges.

In attendance are the Minister of Defence, General Bashir Magashi (retd), the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and the service chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor among others.

Details later…

