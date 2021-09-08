President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday, appointed Prof. Joseph Ugboaja, as the substantive Chief Medical Director of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi.

Disclosing this in a statement sent to Vanguard, a chieftain and member APC National strategic Lobby committee, Obidike Chukwuebuka said that his appointment letter was handed over to him this afternoon.

The letter was presented by the minister of Health, Osagie Enahire, in Abuja. Reacting, Obidike expressed happiness, noting that “the good people of South East doesn’t need to fly abroad for medical treatment.

“It is of interest to note that the leadership of Associate Prof. Joseph Ugboaja’s tenure as CMD, the hospital is wearing an entire new look and the mood of the hitherto demoralized staff, upbeat.

“The upgrading of the Accident and Emergency unit and ICU to a world class structures are ongoing and the Construction and equipping of a new CSSD unit completed.

He expressed optimism that Ugboaja will perform greatly.

Vanguard News Nigeria