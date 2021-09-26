By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

A large number of armed Boko Haram terrorists, Sunday evening invaded Tarmuwa, the Headquarter of Babangida Local Government Area of Yobe state.

Sources said, the insurgents armed with Anti Aircraft trucks and grenades fired sporadically at security formations and communities, leading to pandemonium as residents scamper for safety.

Tarmuwa is a local government area in Yobe state, Its headquarters is in the town of Babangida at 12°06`27N”N11°45’14″E.

The town has witnessed series of deadly Boko haram attacks in the past.

Fleeing residents who do not want their names mentioned told our Correspondent that the whole town is in pandemonium and people were running helter skelter.

The Executive Secretary of the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Mohammed Goje in a telephone call with Vanguard confirmed the latest attack on Tarmuwa by suspected terrorists this evening, but couldn’t have details on number of casualties at press time.

His words: ” Yes I received a distress call from one of my staff this evening that some armed terrorists invaded Tarmuwa town, please give me time to get details, so I can furnish you”. Goje said.

Vanguard News Nigeria