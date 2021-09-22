.

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has rescheduled its nationwide State Congresses earlier slated for October 2.

The exercise has now been rescheduled for Saturday, October 16, 2021.

While no reason was advanced for the postponement, Vanguard gathered that it was due to logistic challenges and the need to carry every stakeholder along.

The disclosure was contained in a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja and signed by the National Secretary of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe.

“An updated timetable/schedule of activities and guidelines for the conduct of the State Congresses will be released to the public in due course”, he stated.

The party had on September 4 conducted its nationwide Local Government Congresses having conducted its Ward Congresses the previous weeks earlier.

Vanguard News Nigeria