By Nwafor Sunday

Ahead of 2023 presidential election, rumor has it that ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, will before 2022, join the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC.

His former aide, Pastor Reno Omokri, Friday faulted claims that his former boss will soon dump the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to defect to APC.

Reacting to a question on what he would do if Jonathan decamps to APC, the number one best-selling author, said: “I am not Femi Fani-Kayode. I urge you, your radio station, and the general Nigerian public not to be emotionally agitated.

“Don’t be excitable. Be rational. Put things into proper perspective. Study my past. Am I or am I not a stable person? You and the public should be able to gauge my future conduct from my past conduct. Let me make this clear: Former President Jonathan will not join the APC.

“And even if he does, I will NOT go with him. But he won’t. Fani-Kayode’s behaviour is not representative of my behaviour. My late father was an Appeal Court Justice. Investigate him. He was known for being a honest judge. I was a Presidential spokesman for four years.

“Nobody has even accused me of stealing a pin. Betrayal, groveling and instability are not in my DNA. So what will make me vulnerable to APC? My pedigree is too important to me to soil.

“I must pass it unblemished to my children as it was passed on, unblemished, to me. My stomach does not control my mouth. What I say, and how I behave, are dictated by conscience, not by appetite”.

