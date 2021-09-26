BY: Victoria Ojeme

Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment has called for the endorsement and involvement of the Ministry of Aviation and its agencies in the forthcoming EnjoyNigeria Expo 2021.

The Minister made the call in Abuja during a courtesy visit by the Ministerial Committee on EnjoyNigeria Expo 2021 to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

The Expo, scheduled to hold from December 6 to December 12 is an initiative to develop and promote Nigeria’s creative, entertainment and cultural crafted industry due to growing global admiration and demand for Nigerian products.

It aims at promoting and empowering the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the creative, cultural and travel trade industries in Nigeria.

Adebayo, represented by the Director, Investment, of the ministry, Funke Ajayi described the project as a cultural fiesta, tied to investment and economic development.

The minister emphasised that beyond economic and cultural value of the expo, it would unite Nigerians and portray its positive image through its cultural value content.

Adebayo, while appealing for full endorsement of the expo, urged aviation minister to direct involvement of its agencies, especially the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and stakeholders for active participation and support.

“We urge you to take a rightful place in the planning and implementation of the project. The aviation sector will enjoy full publicity of the event and post event via radio, television, online and branding platforms,” Adebayo noted.

The Convener, EnjoyNigeria Expo 2021, Mr Isa Sago explained that the expo came up because of the gap needed to be covered in terms of the creative and entertainment, cultural as well as tourism industry.

Sago said it was discovered that the MSMEs and Entrepreneurs in the sector were not given a platform to showcase their products hence they lacked promotion locally and internationally.

“Through this platform, they can have access to training, better their businesses, gain support, showcase their products for promotion, market access, networking opportunities and business security, then take it to next level.

“Women and youth are major players with economic significance in this industry, we initiated the project to put into cognisance the importance of its youth and women participation for employment, revenue generation and job expansion,”.

According to the convener, government presence is needed for enabling environment, support and incentives.

“Also, in terms of mobility, business networking, coming together to do business for external or international patronage, aviation as a facilitator, including its stakeholders and agencies have to be part of it.

“The one week event will feature exhibitions, business and investment summit, entertainment and different contents including Taste of Nigeria (food value chain), Sound of Nigeria (music), Colours of Nigeria (fashion), Images of Nigeria (photography) and Experience Nigeria (Theatre).

“These give the tourism sector opportunities to market and reposition Nigeria. The film industry under images of Nigeria content is a multi-billion dollar industry and has taken Nigeria for global recognition,” he added.

The convener further disclosed that the expo would assist the MSMEs to register and institutionalise their businesses while products which were not properly classified or certified would receive such assistance via relevant agencies under ministry of industry trade and investment for business authentication.

He urged the aviation sector to identify with this possibility and strength for economic development.

In response , the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika said the ministry was running many projects which included Aerotropolis Policy to boost infrastructure and economy.

Hadi, represented by Mr Shehu Mohammad, Director, Planning, Research and Statistics of the ministry noted that the laudable project was an avenue to sell ideas to prospective investors.

“In countries like India, Singapore or Dubai, their airports are surrounded by hotels, recreational centres and tourism industries, that is what we want to create in Nigeria in the four international Airports -: Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Kano.

“As a traveller the first thing that gives you the image of a country is right from the airport. It is a good idea to create synergy between aviation and tourism industry,”.

He said the ministry had many projects to materialise soon while part of the projects was the new Nigerian National Carrier targeting to commence in 2022.

Hadi, who described the expo as an avenue for mutual benefit added that the ministry would further discuss on ways to buy-into the well articulated project to spur economic activities.