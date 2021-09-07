Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has declared that he has no preferred candidate for the vacant position of Vice-Chancellor, VC, at the Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, and would not interfere in the process.

Sanwo-Olu, who had earlier affirmed his position, restated this while receiving members of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities, led by Professor Samuel Gowon Edoumiekumo, during a courtesy visit at Lagos House, Ikeja.

The governor said due process must be followed in selection and he would not interfere in the process that will lead to the appointment of the substantive VC of the state-owned institution.

Sanwo-Olu stressed, “I do not have any personal interest in who becomes LASU’s VC, all I’m interested in is that due process must be followed in that regard.”

The governor, also said his administration was poised to support the committee on its forthcoming 60th-year anniversary celebration, and the association to get back the title document of its property which was lost.

He also pledged his administration’s commitment on adequate and continuous funding of tertiary institutions in the state.

Sanwo-Olu revealed that plans were in top gear to establish two additional universities of Technology and Education in the state which would enable the leaders of tomorrow to compete favourably globally.

The leader of the Committee, earlier, commended the Governor for a great job especially during the volatile and uncertain time as well as the handling of COVID- 19 pandemic, education, traffic management, infrastructural development, on the proposed fourth Mainland Bridge, among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria