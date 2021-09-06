By Arogbonlo Israel

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Ondo State Coordinator, Mrs. Victoria Ani has challenged the Nigerian graduate youths to see themselves as the entity that would make things to work in the country.

Mrs. Ani, while flagging off the lecture series during which she gave overview of the NYSC Scheme to the 2021 Batch ‘B’ (Stream II) prospective corps members deployed to Ondo said that the younger generation cannot afford to fail Nigerians.

“My dear prospective corps members, the dream of the founding fathers of this country is to see it as a giant among the nations of the world and it is your responsibility now that fate has brought you together as brothers and sisters to think of how best to solve the myriads of challenges bedevilling the country.

“It is a known and incontrovertible fact that the labour of our past and present leadership is far from taking us to the promised land but we need not bemoan what has befallen us, rather we should put on our thinking cap as an intelligent and cerebral set of people to chart a new course that will make us great again.”

While tracing what led to the establishment of the Scheme, the administrator said that the graduate youths mobilised and deployed for national service should do away with all negative comments and undesirable actions that tends to divide us.

“NYSC, as an institution of necessity was established via decree 24 of 22nd May, 1973 which was repealed and replaced with NYSC Act CAP N84, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 to inculcate in the Nigerian Youth, the spirit of selfless service to the nation and to emphasise the spirit of oneness and brotherhood of all Nigerians.

“The NYSC was established as a deliberate public policy to ensure the realisation of the Reconciliation, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction introduced by the then Federal Government under retired General Yakubu Gowon to raise a new crop of disciplined and detribalised youths to undergo national service in states other than their own for the purpose of national development and integration.”

She added that the Scheme was introduced with the view to promoting peace and encouraging mutual understanding of the common ties among Nigerian youths thereby fostering national unity.

The NYSC Ondo State boss admonished the young Nigerians to see their participation in the laudable Scheme as a lifetime privilege to contribute their quota to the overall development of the entity called Nigeria.

“According to the Holy Bible, many are called but few are chosen. Not everyone that seeks for mobilisation in this noble Scheme have been deployed but as for you, fate has smiled on you to actively participate and leave a lasting legacy that would be very difficult to surpass,” she said.

