An Itsekiri political pressure group, Itsekiri Political Advancement Front, IPAF, has demanded that Ugbolokposo, an Itsekiri Community, be allowed to produce the next Chairman of Uvwie Local Government Area in Delta State, come 2024, for equity and fairness”.

IPAF, also called for: “Political inclusion of Itsekiris in Delta Central Senatorial District”, saying: “Itsekiri indigenous communities in the district, have been grossly marginalized in Uvwie, Sapele and Ethiope West Local Government Areas”.

The demands were the fallout of a communique issued at the end of a meeting of the Itsekiri Political Advancement Front, IPAF held at Ugbolokposo Old Town Hall in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, yesterday.

The Communique was signed by the National Chairman, National Secretary and Coordinator, Delta Central of IPAF, Comrade Dennis Mene, Engr. Tuoyo Omagbitse Blessing and Comr. Prosper Esigbone, respectively, equally demanded the: “Renaming of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, FUPRE to reflect the name of the host community – Ugbolokposo in-line with the Supreme Court judgment awarding Ugbomoro, Ebrumede, Okiratata, Iterigbi and areas within Police Barracks as well as the area where the 1925 boundary pillars, between Ugbolokposo and Effurun, is situated in Uvwie Local Government Area, in the Supreme Court case of OSIBAKORO D. OTUEDON & ANOR V. AMBROSE OLUGHOR & ORS.(1997).

“The immediate employment of Ugbolokposo indigenes as the host community in the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Ugbolokposo”.