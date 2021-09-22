By Marie-Therese Nanlong

As the International Peace Day was celebrated on Tuesday, journalists in Plateau State have been tasked to use their various platforms to promote peace and stabilize the society.

At an interactive session organized by the State Peace Building Agency to mark the day, the journalists drawn from the print, electronic and online media were reminded that their role in promoting peace cannot be underrated hence the need for them to preach the message of peace and peaceful co-existence.

In his remark, the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Chrysantus Ahmadu said that “lasting peace would only be achieved through conscious and deliberate efforts by all, hence the need for the media to work for peace in the state.”

He stressed that the government has put the necessary laws and policies that would promote unity, peace and oneness in the state.

However, the Director-General of the Plateau State Peace Building Agency, PPBA, Joseph Lengmang, who acknowledged the key role played by media practitioners toward promoting peace in the state, asked for more saying the relative peace currently being enjoyed in the state is due to the critical roles of journalists in preaching peace.

Lengmang disclosed the Agency through the media was able to get some early warning signs that has helped in nipping in the bud some situations that could have led to violent conflicts.

His words, “We have put this event together as part of celebration to mark this year’s international peace day; a day set aside by the United Nations (UN) to celebrate peace. We have decided to specially celebrate this day with the media because you are critical stakeholders in the peace building process.

“We are most grateful to all the journalists on the Plateau for the support because through your reportage we are able to get some early warning signs. The media is a strategic partner toward achieving lasting peace and so we urge you to continue with the good works

“We urge you to continue to use your various platforms to counter fake news, ethnic and religious sentiments, mutual suspicion and promote issues that will entrench lasting peace and harmony in the state.”

Also, the State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dan Manjang commended journalists for dousing some tensions in the state and urged them to continue to support the government’s efforts toward ending insecurity and promoting lasting peace in the state.

According to him, “You have been very supportive; even as we are unable to address some of your challenges, you have stood by the government. So, we want to urge you to continue with the good works so we can have lasting peace in the state.”

The State Chairman, Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Paul Jatau, assured journalists in the State would continue to do “our best to report Plateau as positively as we can and we will do everything we can to promote peace because we also need a good turf to operate.”