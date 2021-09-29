By Juliet Umeh

In recognition of the quality of services it offers to its wide range of customers Africa’s B2B events and marketing communications firm, InstinctWave, has received the ISO certification 9001: 2015 for quality management system.

ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognised quality management standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization, ISO.

With the award, the company, which organizes the Nigeria Tech Innovation and Telecom Awards, NTITA became the first event company in West Africa to bag the international standard certification.

Now, the company can offer more improved and effective services to its customers.

The Chief Executive Officer for InstinctWave, Mr. Akin Naphtal said the certification is a testimony of the company’s distinctive services offered which stems from their instinctive understanding of the local and global environment to provide innovative alternatives for its clients and partners.

Naphtal added that the recognition is one of its greatest achievements.

He attributed the success of the company to the collaborative efforts of its highly skilled staff and management.

He said: “Headquartered in the United Kingdom with offices in Ghana and Nigeria, InstinctWave has since its establishment been a catalyst of excellence in providing its wide range of services including, Event Production and Management, Publishing, Marketing Communications, Public Relations, Business Development and Marketing Technology.”

The certification is obtained through extensive external audits performed by Globus /United Accreditation, a world-class ISO certification organisation and an independent accredited registrar company.