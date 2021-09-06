We won’t allow hotels turn to den of criminals

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Two popular hotels in Akure, the Ondo state capital have been shut down by the state government over alleged security infringement.

The hotels include Bola Komo Club located opposite Oyemekun Grammar School, Akure and Imperial Hotel located at Ilaje Street in Ijapo area of Akure.

A statement by the information and Orientation commissioner Donald Ojogo in Akure said that “the closure order is with immediate effect; and shall remain in force indefinitely, until further notice.

Ojogo in the statement said that ” lt is pertinent to note that this order comes on the heels of a painstaking monitoring and surveillance effort culminating in a detailed profiling of the facility as a hot spot by security agencies.

He said the decision became imperative because the hotel has become a security risk.

According to him “the state government would not allow any hotel to use their facilitates as den of criminals

Residents are, therefore, advised to note this order as anyone found around the facility does that at his or her own risk.

Meanwhile, Men of the State Security outfit codenamed Amotekun and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), have secured a court order for the closure of Bola Komo night club.

Vanguard gathered that the Court order was obtained following a flagrant violation of the closure order by the state government.

Reports had it that some night crawlers were still seen at the night club during odd hours which warranted the security personnel to swiftly disengage them

Reacting, the State commander of Amotekun Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said: “A couple of days ago during our night patrol, we saw some groups of boys in front of an ATM machine around the place withdrawing money at about midnight.

“After carrying out our detailed investigation, we found out they were not the owner of the ATM card they were using.

“Upon investigation, they claimed they were coming from Bola Komo Night club.

“They also hinted us that such operations were being carried out in other ATM points at that hour.

“We went to the ATM around Adegbola and we met another group of boys carrying out same act.

“On sighting us, they took to their heels and escaped into Bola Komo Night Club.

“This was at about 1:38 am. On getting to the club house, we found out that there was full clubbing taking place right there and we recorded the video.

“We asked for the manager who came out and said we have no right to arrest anyone at that time in the club. In a short while, we saw about 18 security men that came out and also prevented us from entering the club.

“At about 2:30am, the manager sent about 500 men, including the security men chanting at our men. At that time, we refused to engage them, but contacted the police and they also tried but their efforts also proved abortive.

“Based on that, we invited the Manager and that was after visiting the venue about six times. We advised them to close the club at the time stipulated by the state government.

Adeleye said “We went there in the early hours with men of the Nigerian Police Force to carry out the court order.

