The Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), maintaining peace in Plateau and environs, has inaugurated a joint peace committee to promote peaceful coexistence in the state.



Maj. Ishaku Takwa, its Media Officer, said in a statement that its Commander, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, inaugurated the committee on Saturday in Jos.



According to statement, the committee has the mandate to recommend measures to achieve lasting solution to the incessant clashes and killings in the state.



It said that members of the committee were drawn from communities in Bassa, Jos North and Jos South Local Government Areas of the state.



The statement explained that members of the committee had deep knowledge of the conflicts in the areas.



It added that their experiences in communal conflict resolution would assist in fast-tracking the restoration of total peace in all parts of the state.



The statement said the commander urged members of the committee to be impartial, neutral, honest, upright and avoid sentiment and compromise as they carry out their assigned duty.



It said the commander stressed that sustainable peace can only be achieved through alternative dispute resolution mechanism by all parties to the conflict.



The statement also noted that the committee was created as part of the non-kinetic approach of OPSH to peace building in the state.



It added that the committee would assist in making recommendations that would help OPSH and Plateau Government in finding lasting solution to the incessant conflicts in the state.



“The committee will identify the root causes of the crises in Bassa, Jos North and Jos South local government areas and recommend implementable strategies that would lead to sustainable peace on the Plateau,” the statement said.



It said that Mr Robert Ashi, the National President, Iregwe Development Association (IDA), thanked the military for the initiative and pledged to cooperate with the committee toward entrenching lasting peace in the state.



The statement said that Mr Kaze Nyam, the District Head of Dong in Jos North, urged communities and religious leaders from the affected areas to support the committee to succeed in its assignment.



According to it, the committee has two weeks to submit its reports to the military for further action.