Governor Bello Masari

By Bashir Bello

Worried by the growing insecurity in the state, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state on Monday ordered the immediate closure of commercial mobile phone charging centres to curtail activities of bandits and other crimes in the state.

This was as he vowed that decisive measures were underway to checkmate the activities of the bandits.

The Governor made this known while inaugurating a 13-man member state monitoring and enforcement committee on security challenges containment order, he recently signed to arrest activities of bandits in the state.

Masari said, “I don’t need to re-emphasise that today, our priority in Katsina State is to restore normalcy in the state for our people. Security is our number one concern.

“The terms of reference also include certain issues and situations you may come across, to help in bringing about normalcy to the state.

“The latest instruction that we gave out is the closure of all commercial mobile charging centres in all affected Local government areas because it is believed they aids bandits to acquire means of communicating.

“We will continue to bring in new measures that will help in bringing about peace and there will be further regularities regarding the use of mobile phones.

“We will also take further measures with the Federal Ministry of Communications with the aim of restoring normalcy in the communities.

“We have to be decisive and firm as this is a test we must not fail.

“The locals must understand that we are taking these measures in their best interest.

“It will hurt some of them economically but it has become necessary to take these measures now to forestall worse situations if these bandits and their collaborators are allowed free access to communications and other means of livelihood.

“It is important that we realise that our number one enemies are the informants and we must tackle them and deal with them in accordance with the law,” the governor stated.

The Chairman of the Committee who doubles as the Commissioner of Police, Katsina State, CP Sunusi Buba vowed to ensure enforcement and compliance of the orders.

He warned the disgruntled elements and recalcitrant bandits to desist from the nefarious act or it will deal decisively with anyone found wanting.

CP Buba called on all and sundry to ensure they play their roles effectively as all hands needs to be on deck.

Meanwhile, the Local Government Areas affected included Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Dan-Musa, Kankara, Sabuwa, Faskari, Dandume, Musawa, Matazu, Dutsinma, Kurfi, Danja, Kafur, Mai’Adua, Kaita, Bakori, Malumfashi and Funtua.

Vanguard News Nigeria