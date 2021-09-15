By Juliet Umeh

International airline, Emirates has given its customers leverage to explore first class suite and other signature products in full via virtual reality. They can check out the cabin around their own seat in row 77 from the comfort of their homes.

The company said the service is available on emirates.com to anyone with an internet connection, via the Emirates app, and now on the Oculus Store for Oculus Rift users.

It said it has taken the next step in its ambition to reach and engage audiences around the world with cutting-edge VR technology.

The airline’s Divisional Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications, Marketing and Brand, Boutros Boutros,said: “Emirates aims to provide innovative and outstanding customer experiences whether onboard, on the ground, or in the digital space.

“In 2018, we were the world’s first airline to introduce advanced web VR technology on our digital platforms, offering our customers an immersive opportunity to learn about the fantastic Emirates experience that awaited them before they stepped on board.

“We have continued to invest and develop that experience, and today we are delighted to be the first airline to launch a fully-fledged Oculus VR app. This initiative expands our global reach and ability to engage with our audiences across digital platforms. It is also particularly relevant right now, as many people have not travelled for a while due to the pandemic, and are seeking inspiration and researching and rediscovering their flight options.”

The app is created in partnership with technology company Renacen, And Emirates’ customers can navigate through Economy, Business and First Class cabins; explore their seats, as well as the Onboard Lounge and Shower Spa on the Emirates A380 using navigational hotspots.