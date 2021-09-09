By Prince Okafor

Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing, IVM company limited, has dissociated itself from report of the company giving out cash gift, others as a way of marking its 15th anniversary.

According to Cornel Osigwe, corporate communications head of the company: “We have received notice of a generate link with the caption ‘Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd 15th anniversary!

“Please be advised that any such notification is fraudulent and we have not authorised any agency to act on behalf of IVM in any capacity.

“Innoson hereby disassociates itself from this notification and activities in connection to it. IVM has no relationship whatsoever with this link or any of its agents or affiliates.

“Members of the public are hereby notified that Innoson does not and will not require anybody to respond to such questionnaire in the name of winning a raffle. All activities of our company is on our official website.”