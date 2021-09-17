… to hit cinemas October 15

Nigeria’s film production powerhouse, Inkblot Productions is set to drop another blockbuster movie titled Charge And Bail. Already, the newly released trailer for this highly anticipated comedy-drama is delighting audiences as they get set for its October 15th, 2021 cinematic release.

Charge And Bail follows a young woman Boma played by Zainab Balogun, a high-flying lawyer from the upper class who finds herself posted to a charge and bail law firm run by Dotun (Stan Nze), and his brother Wole (Femi Adebayo) during her NYSC Service Year. A culture clash ensues between the haves and the have nots as Boma tries to navigate the new world.

The film also stars Folu Storms, Tope Olowoniyan, Eso Dike, Craze Clown, and Chigul. These talented actors are joined by Nollywood veterans Bimbo Manuel and Chris Iheuwa as well as a plethora of Nollywood talent including current Big Brother Naija season 6 housemate, Pere Egbi.

Charge and Bail which is the first film from Inkblot Productions this year, was written by the co-founder of Inkblot, Chinaza Onuzo, and directed by fast-rising filmmaker, Uyoyou Adia who already has a couple of blockbusters (writer of Nneka the Pretty Serpent and Ghost and The Tout Too) under her belt.

Speaking on the film, co-founders of Inkblot Productions – Chinaza Onuzo, Zulumoke Oyibo and Damola Ademola shared that “Inkblot is focused on bringing great Nigerian stories to our audiences and are working with amazing visionary storytellers to do so.” adding that it is their good fortune to be working with Uyoyou Adia.

On her part, the director Uyoyou Adia promised cinema-goers an exciting experience noting that it is a story that resonated deeply with her and will resonate with the Nigerian audience.

Charge and Bail marks Inkblot Productions’ seventh collaboration with Film One Entertainment, the leading distribution company in Nigeria. Together, their collaborations have generated over one billion naira in the Box Office at the Nigerian cinema.