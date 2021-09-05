.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Bishop of Ohaji/Egbema Anglican Diocese, Rt. Reverend Chidi Collins Oparaojiaku, on Sunday, called for prayers for the kidnapped Chancellor of the Diocese, Justice Nnenna Oti, to be freed by her abductors.

Oparaojiaku, made this appeal in Owerri while speaking to newsmen, about the incident.

The Bishop shortly said: “This is a sad mood for us, what we are expected to do at this time is to continue in our prayers for God Almighty to touch the minds Of the kidnappers to release her.”

The Bishop revealed that the captors have established communication but he did not give further details on the discussions so far especially on the demands from the captors.

It should be recalled that Justice Oti, was a former Chief Judge in Abia state, and the kidnap reportedly took place in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State, when she was said to be heading to Anambra State.

However, the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mike Abattam, said he should be given time to get the details on the kidnapped incident.

Vanguard News Nigeria