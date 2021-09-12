By Ayo Onikoyi

With digital taking over the entertainment landscape, streams are a big deal for top artists. Fast-rising Afro-fusion artist, Dreyy Flexx modestly claims that: “my journey just started” despite crossing the one million streams across his digital platforms.

Born Ayodeji Tomomewo, the Lagosian courted massive attention for his hit single “This Money” which hit high scores on radio and streaming channels in a palpably competitive landscape.

The Ontario-based Dreyy Flexx, has been making, distributing and performing his music globally for a better part of his sojourn in Canada, to warm acceptance.

His sound is easy on the ear albeit with an infectious groove that catches on to spur listeners to the dance floor.

Dreyy Flexx has released 2 Extended Plays (E.P) and 4 Singles with which he has extensively used to create a fanbase for himself.

“Most of my songs are based on true life stories and I must tell it to the world. My story hasn’t even started; I am still whining you guys,”he said in a Zoom interview with Potpourri

With numerous new school artists taking over the reins of the limelight from the older generations with unmissable sounds that transcend culture and creed, Dreyy Flexx is definitely one of the next superstars to look out for.

Vanguard News Nigeria