I’m at Enyimba to win, says Finidi

Former Super Eagles winger and Champions League winner with Ajax Amsterdam, Finidi George has said his coming to Enyimba was to win games.

Finidi who also won the Africa Cup of Nations with the Super Eagles in 1994 and played in the 1994 and 1998 World Cups, was unveiled by Enyimba of Aba as their new coach ahead of the 2022 Nigeria Professional Football League and their CAF Confederation Cup campaign. Finidi will handle the two-time CAF Champions League champions for two seasons barring any unforeseen circumstances.

“I have to say it’s a great opportunity for the club to have this confidence in me.

I want to thank the chairman, the members of the board, and the supporters for even thinking about me,” said the former Nigerian international.

Finidi will have his first day in the office next month when Enyimba tackle Senegalese side Diambers FC in the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round fixture.

Enyimba chairman Felix Anyansi Agwu said he’s banking on Finidi to deliver.

“I believe that the time has come for us as a club to open up a new chapter, a chapter that will showcase the many hard work that has been going on behind the scene and usher in lots of success.

“For us to have engaged a coach like Finidi George who is coming from Europe is a clear statement of intent about our aspirations,” Agwu said.

Vanguard News Nigeria