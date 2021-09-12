Ikpeazu appoints 27 commissioner ― Nominees

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has sent a list of 27 commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly.

Vanguard reports that Gov Ikpeazu had retained five commissioners from the last state executive council. The retained commissioners are Chief John Okiyi Kalu (Information), Barrister Uche Ihediwa (Justice), Dr Aham Uko (Finance), Mr Bob Ogu (Works) and Dr Joe Osuji (Health).

When the nominees are confirmed by the House, the state will have a 32-man executive council.

The nominees include; former Secretary to the State Government, Mazi Donatus Okorie; Ndom Godwin, Chief Okezie Erondu, immediate past Commissioner for Agriculture; Professor Ikechi Mgbeoji; ex-Super Eagles player, Karibe Ojigwe; Mrs Uwaoma Olewengwa; former Commissioner for Local Govt and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Christopher Enweremadu; Barr. Charles Esonu, Chief Chinagorom Nwankpa, Hon. Monday Ajaegbu, Deaconess Rose Nna, Chief Kingsley Imaga, Chidiebere Uwagwu Kalu, Barr. Chijioke Mark and Chief Chisom Nwachukwu,

Other are; Mr Sopuruchi Beke, Chief Eze Nwanganga, Barr Tony Nwanmuo, Barr. Sam Nwogu, Dr Chidi Onwuchuruba, Ugochukwu Emezue, Mrs Adaku Oseiza, Barr Eze Chikamnayo, Chief Godswill Nwanoruo, Prince Obinna Okey, Chief Ukwu Rocks Emma and Barr Chinenye Emelogu.

Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Chris Ezem, disclosed that the list has been sent to the House of Assembly.

