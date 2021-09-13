.

By Juliet Ebirim

In line with its vision to promote and celebrate entrepreneurship in Africa, Ikeanumba Africa Magazine has introduced “The Partner 2021”, a contest to encourage small businesses in Nigeria.

Launched in July 2021, with over 2000 copies circulated across targeted and selected locations in Nigeria,

Ikeanumba Africa Magazine – a product of Ikeanumba Media promotes entrepreneurship and entrepreneurs across Africa, projecting their success stories to the world.

This is in line with the philosophy of Rev. Ayobanna Ikeanumba, a South African trained real estate developer, who is the visioner. His core belief which is that entrepreneurship drives development and afro-capitalism is the way forward for Africa is what drives the magazine.

During a media parley, yesterday at the Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos, Ikeanumba stated that the aim of “The Partner 2021” is to make success stories of small businesses which have potentials for growth.

“Small business owners are encouraged to participate in the contest, where ten successful businesses will be given a business grant of 1,000,000.

However, the criteria for participation is that the business owners must subscribe to Ikeanumba Africa Magazine for one year, must have a business plan and also have at least three staff members,” he said.

The applications will be vetted and ten successful businesses will be picked by December 2021. The successful contestants will also be given a one-week intensive business training and mentorship by successful and reputable business owners.

Foremost business man, Aliko Dangote is on the cover of the maiden edition. The editor – Akudo Abengowe and her team members revealed that other successful entrepreneurs in Africa have been shortlisted to grace subsequent covers of the monthly magazine.