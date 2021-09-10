By Adesina Wahab

The Ijaw Elders Forum, IEF, has called on the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, to urgently institute an inquiry into the alleged plot by some highly placed individuals in the corridors of power to dispossess Bayelsa State of its oil fields.

The group stated that the call has become imperative, as traditional and social media have been flooded with stories that some persons in the corridors of power are seeking to take over the Atala Oil Fields located in OML-46.

It described the oil Fields as the prime assets of Bayelsa and said nobody should be allowed to appropriate such for personal gains.

It, therefore, called on Governor Douye Diri to urgently make a definitive statement on the true state of affairs and the prospects of recovering the valuable assets for the overall interest of the people.

In a statement issued in Lagos on Friday, the group called on Diri to, among other things, “institute a competent public inquiry to unravel the whole truth on the matter and make public its findings and recommendations, take any other appropriate legal action, including sanctions where deserving, and appoint a competent Board and management for the Bayelsa State Oil Company Limited (BOCL) that can effectively drive its operations and in particular pursue the recovery of this prized public assets”.

It was jointly signed by the Secretary, IEF, Mr. Efiye Bribena, Moderator, Ijaw Nation Forum, Mr. Ben Amaebi Okoro, BOT Chairman, Embasara Foundation, Chief Amagbe D. Kentebe, President, Homeland Chapter, Ijaw Professional Association (IPA), Hon Iniruo Wills, President, IPA, Mr Elaye Otrofanowei, and President Ijaw Women Connect (IWC), Rosemary John-0duone.

