The cream of Igbo leadership Thursday converged In Owerri to join Governor Hope Uzodinma to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari who was in Imo state for a one day official visit.

Two governors of the South East were physically present while the others were represented as Buhari commissioned four strategic projects executed by the Uzodinma administration.

The Imo state council of Ndi Eze was joined by other traditional rulers across Igboland led by Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe.

The political class came in their numbers including serving and former national assembly members. Former Chief of Staff, Supreme Headquarters, Rear Admiral Ebitu Ukiwe, Prof Anya O Anya and Prof George Obizor , President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide were also among prominent Igbo leaders who were in Owerri to welcome and meet with Buhari.

The long list includes former chief of army staff Gen Ihejjirika, chief B.B Apuogo,, Former Senatate President, Ken Nnamanni, ,Gen Ogbonna (Rtd), Sen Ike Nwachuku, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, all serving ministers, and many more.

The President who arrived Owerri to a rousing reception said he was impressed with the quality of jobs executed by Uzodinma.

Among the projects he Commissioned include the Ihiagwa/Nekede/ Obinze road, the Ballon driven underground tunnel which is checking flooding in Owerri and the Egbeada Bye Pass road.

Buhari also Commissioned the ultra modern Executive Council Chambers before he went into a closed door meeting with Igbo leaders, traditional rulers and other stakeholders.

Speaking shortly after, the President described Uzodinma as a man who shares the same principles as him when it comes to development and Nigeria’s unity.

He said by working on infrastructure and security, Uzodinma was on the same page with him in creating job opportunities for the Youths.

Buhari noted that the projects he Commissioned were of world class quality and would greatly improve the lives of Imo people.

Earlier in his welcome address,Gov Hope Uzodinma expressed gratitude to the President for believing in him and his administration by personally visiting Imo to Commission those projects.

He also conveyed the appreciation of the Government and people of the state to President Muhammadu Buhari for the swift manner he brought to an end the recent security breaches in the state.

Uzodinma told the President that the projects he Commissioned were conceived and executed by the government after a holistic assessment of the problems of the people.

He said the technology balloon driven tunnel will considerably check the incessant flooding in Owerri while a second one was also on the way.

The governor assured Buhari that the people of Imo state believe in the unity of Nigeria and that the people were coexisting with other Nigerians peacefully.

Our correspondent learnt that the meeting between the President and Igbo leaders although held behind closed doors centred on issues affecting the people of the South East in the context of one Nigeria.

