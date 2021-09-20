By Modupe Ogunji

Big Brother Naija housemates, Cross and Angel have reconciled after days of unsettled dispute with themselves.

Recall that Angel suddenly stopped talking to Cross who she has shared a lot of intimate moments with in the house.

Cross has also approached her countless times to ask for forgiveness, while demanding that she let him know if he has wronged her in any way.

He further noted that he was confused because they both were cool a night before she started acting up and avoiding him.

Also, Ebuka Uchendu, the Host show had asked yesterday (Sunday) why Angel was giving Cross cold shoulder despite apologising to her.

However, Angel woke up this morning and prepared food for Cross, a development that amazes the latter.

“There is nothing someone will not see in this house. She (Angel) put something inside? Someone is not talking to you now she is giving you food. What if she spat inside?” Cross noted while receiving the meal from Angel.

In reaction, Saga who was in the garden with him replied: “It will make the food soft”.

“If I die, I die for love then,” Cross submitted.

Vanguard News